Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $181.20 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

