Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,266 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Manhattan Associates worth $185,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $266.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Get Our Latest Report on MANH

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.