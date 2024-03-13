MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMD opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

