M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 11th

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

MWE stock opened at GBX 42.10 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.91. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.50 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £37.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

