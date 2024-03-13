Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.12

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 258959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8145275 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

