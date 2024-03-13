Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.52

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.52 and last traded at $246.22, with a volume of 114360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.