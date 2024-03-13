Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.50. 604,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,316. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.