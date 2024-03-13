Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.40

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $76.16, with a volume of 48813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at $548,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Loews by 34.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

