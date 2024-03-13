Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 12023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301 in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

