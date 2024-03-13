Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.79. 3,418,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,931,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $841,475. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

