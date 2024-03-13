Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $39.72

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.72, but opened at $38.39. Li Auto shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 1,290,092 shares traded.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Li Auto Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

