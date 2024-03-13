Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $7.41 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

