Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.23

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.23 and last traded at $165.68, with a volume of 245028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Lennar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

