Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $65.13

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.13, but opened at $61.90. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 595,055 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $62,614,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

