Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $77.32.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.