Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 208.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

