Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of LEGN opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

