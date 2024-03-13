L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,634.00 ($661,347.02). In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,634.00 ($661,347.02). Also, insider Andrew Larke acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($188,741.72). 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
