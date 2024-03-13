L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,634.00 ($661,347.02). In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,634.00 ($661,347.02). Also, insider Andrew Larke acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,000.00 ($188,741.72). 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L1 Long Short Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.