Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) VP Buys $10,650.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 194,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

