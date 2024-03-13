Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) VP Buys $10,650.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Bryan A. Hanley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:KRO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
