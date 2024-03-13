KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF comprises about 2.6% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palladiem LLC owned 0.47% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,105 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 248,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,743,000.

Shares of KRBN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 27,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,634. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

