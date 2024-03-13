Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kontrol Technologies stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Kontrol Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

