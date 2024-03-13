Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

