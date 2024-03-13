KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Boosted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $13.12 on Wednesday, reaching $685.28. 270,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,824. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

