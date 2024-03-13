Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,510,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,487,000 after purchasing an additional 941,260 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE KGC opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.