Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
Shares of KC opened at $3.49 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $885.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
Further Reading
