Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 178,072 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

KMI opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

