Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) vs. Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Financial Review

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and Brookfield Property Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Brookfield Property Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Brookfield Property Partners.

Dividends

Profitability

Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Kennedy-Wilson pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -55.65% -16.94% -2.68% Brookfield Property Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Brookfield Property Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $562.60 million 2.04 -$303.80 million ($2.46) -3.35 Brookfield Property Partners $9.48 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Kennedy-Wilson on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $600 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

