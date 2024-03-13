Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

KAMN opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kaman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kaman by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

