JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after acquiring an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 558,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.