Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the February 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 1,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $202.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.