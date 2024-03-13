iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.87

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 50336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $717.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

