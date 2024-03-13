iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,545,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,395,064. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

