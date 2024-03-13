iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.03

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.03 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 39418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.04.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $871.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

