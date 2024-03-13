iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.63. 812,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,703. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $175.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

