iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

