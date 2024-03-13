iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.65

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.65 and last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 324583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.08.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
