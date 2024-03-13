iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 2.3% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 881,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

