iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

