iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Position Lifted by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF comprises 3.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

KSA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 255,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.