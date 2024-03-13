iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Glovista Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Glovista Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 14.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977,478 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

