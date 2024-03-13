iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.65

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.65 and last traded at $104.62, with a volume of 127439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.43.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

