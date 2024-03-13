iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.02

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 147611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.