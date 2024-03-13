iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.02

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 147611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PICK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
