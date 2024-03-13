iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.58

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 2031870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,783,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,832,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

