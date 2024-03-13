iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

