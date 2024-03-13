iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,366.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,574,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

