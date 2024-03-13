iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $688,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

