iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.18

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.18 and last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 28869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

