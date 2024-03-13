iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 1,923,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,939. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

