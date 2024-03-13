iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 593,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,313. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.