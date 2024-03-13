iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Palladiem LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Palladiem LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. 862,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,399. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

